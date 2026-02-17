Matt Savoie headshot

Matt Savoie News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 2:38pm

Savoie was loaned to AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday.

With NHL action at a standstill for the Olympic break, the Oilers will give the young Savoie some extra game reps with the move to Bakersfield. The move will send the 22-year-old forward to the AHL for the first time this season, where he posted 19 goals, 35 assists and 54 points across 66 regular-season games in 2024-25. He has held his own at the NHL level this season with nine goals, nine assists, 79 shots on net and 28 blocked shots across 58 outings. Savoie will likely return to the Oilers before the team resumes regular-season play Feb. 25 in Anaheim.

Matt Savoie
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Savoie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Savoie See More
Category Targets: Depth Down Middle and in Goal
NHL
Category Targets: Depth Down Middle and in Goal
Author Image
Corey Abbott
71 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Predictably Unpredictable or Completely Predictable?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Predictably Unpredictable or Completely Predictable?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
71 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 6
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
73 days ago
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
NHL
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
86 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 17
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 17
Author Image
Corey Abbott
92 days ago