Matt Savoie News: Sent down to minors
Savoie was loaned to AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday.
With NHL action at a standstill for the Olympic break, the Oilers will give the young Savoie some extra game reps with the move to Bakersfield. The move will send the 22-year-old forward to the AHL for the first time this season, where he posted 19 goals, 35 assists and 54 points across 66 regular-season games in 2024-25. He has held his own at the NHL level this season with nine goals, nine assists, 79 shots on net and 28 blocked shots across 58 outings. Savoie will likely return to the Oilers before the team resumes regular-season play Feb. 25 in Anaheim.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Savoie See More
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Depth Down Middle and in Goal71 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Predictably Unpredictable or Completely Predictable?71 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 673 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!86 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 1792 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Savoie See More