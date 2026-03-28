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Matt Savoie News: Three-game goal streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 9:31pm

Savoie scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Ducks.

It stood as the winner. Savoie is skating on the Oilers' top line with Leon Draisaitl's season-ending lower-body injury, and his confidence is sky-high. He is on a three-game, three-goal scoring streak (nine shots), and he has six points, including four goals, in his last eight games. Savoie has 14 goals, 17 assists and 113 shots in 74 games this season.

Matt Savoie
Edmonton Oilers
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