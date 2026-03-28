Matt Savoie News: Three-game goal streak

Savoie scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Ducks.

It stood as the winner. Savoie is skating on the Oilers' top line with Leon Draisaitl's season-ending lower-body injury, and his confidence is sky-high. He is on a three-game, three-goal scoring streak (nine shots), and he has six points, including four goals, in his last eight games. Savoie has 14 goals, 17 assists and 113 shots in 74 games this season.