Matt Savoie News: Three points in loss
Savoie scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.
Savoie made a big impact in his return to the NHL after a week-long stint in the AHL. The 22-year-old forward looks here to stay for the Oilers, as he's claimed a middle-six role. He's at 10 goals, 11 assists, 83 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 59 appearances this season. While that won't get him in the Calder Trophy discussion, Savoie will look to provide the depth scoring that is often hard to find for Edmonton.
