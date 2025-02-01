Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Tomkins headshot

Matt Tomkins News: Called up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Tomkins was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Saturday.

Tomkins was recalled as Jonas Johansson (lower body) remains day-to-day. Look for Andrei Vasilevskiy to get the start against the Islanders on Saturday with Tomkins as his backup, if Johansson is unable to play. Tomkins has yet to play a game in the NHL this season, after going 3-2-1 with a 3.33 GAA and an .892 save percentage across six appearances last season.

Matt Tomkins
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now