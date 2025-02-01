Matt Tomkins News: Called up from AHL

Tomkins was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Saturday.

Tomkins was recalled as Jonas Johansson (lower body) remains day-to-day. Look for Andrei Vasilevskiy to get the start against the Islanders on Saturday with Tomkins as his backup, if Johansson is unable to play. Tomkins has yet to play a game in the NHL this season, after going 3-2-1 with a 3.33 GAA and an .892 save percentage across six appearances last season.