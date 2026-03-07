Matt Tomkins News: Picks up fourth shutout
Tomkins posted a 30-save shutout in AHL Bakersfield's 2-0 win over Tucson on Saturday.
Tomkins is up to four shutouts in 32 games this season, accounting for a quarter of his wins. He's added a 16-9-6 record with a 2.80 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Those are fine numbers overall, but it hasn't been enough for the 31-year-old to get a look with the Oilers yet.
