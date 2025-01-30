Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Tomkins headshot

Matt Tomkins News: Recalled by Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Tomkins was called up from AHL Syracuse on Thursday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Tomkins was recalled as Andrei Vasilevskiy (illness) will be a game-time decision versus LA on Thursday. Should Vasilevskiy be unable to go, Tomkins will back up Jonas Johansson. Tomkins was 6-8-3 with a 2.87 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 17 AHL appearances before his recall.

Matt Tomkins
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now