Matt Tomkins News: Recalled by Tampa Bay

Tomkins was called up from AHL Syracuse on Thursday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Tomkins was recalled as Andrei Vasilevskiy (illness) will be a game-time decision versus LA on Thursday. Should Vasilevskiy be unable to go, Tomkins will back up Jonas Johansson. Tomkins was 6-8-3 with a 2.87 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 17 AHL appearances before his recall.