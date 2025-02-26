Matt Tomkins News: Returns to minors

Tomkins was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.

Tomkins was with Tampa Bay because Jonas Johansson (lower body) has been unavailable. This roster move might indicate that Johansson is ready to return, but Tampa Bay is off until Thursday, so there would still be time for the Lightning to recall Tomkins or another netminder if that's not the case. The 30-year-old Tomkins has a 2.54 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 22 outings with Syracuse this season.