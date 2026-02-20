Matt Villalta headshot

Matt Villalta News: Assigned to Tucson

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Villalta was assigned to AHL Tucson on Friday.

After being recalled by the Mammoth on Tuesday, Villalta will return to the minors a few days later and will presumably be available for the Roadrunners' weekend series against Ontario. Villalta will likely remain in the minors once Utah resumes play Wednesday against Colorado.

Matt Villalta
Utah Mammoth
