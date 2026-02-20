Matt Villalta News: Assigned to Tucson
Villalta was assigned to AHL Tucson on Friday.
After being recalled by the Mammoth on Tuesday, Villalta will return to the minors a few days later and will presumably be available for the Roadrunners' weekend series against Ontario. Villalta will likely remain in the minors once Utah resumes play Wednesday against Colorado.
