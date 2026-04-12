Matt Villalta News: Brought up Sunday

Villalta was recalled from AHL Tucson on Sunday.

Karel Vejmelka (undisclosed) is not suiting up for Sunday's matchup in Calgary, so Villalta will serve as Vitek Vanecek's backup for at least one game. The 26-year-old Villalta has a 16-12-3 record, .895 save percentage and 3.10 GAA over 33 outings with the Roadrunners in 2025-26.