Matt Villalta News: Recalled from AHL
Villalta was summoned from AHL Tucson on Friday.
Villalta will be the third goaltender for the Mammoth during the playoffs, likely seeing practice time when Karel Vejmelka or Vitek Vanecek play the previous night. Villalta was 16-12-3 with a 3.10 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 33 AHL regular-season games in 2025-26.
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