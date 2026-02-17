Matt Villalta News: Summoned from AHL
Villalta was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
Villalta has posted a 14-7-3 record with a 3.03 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 24 AHL appearances this season. Once Karel Vejmelka returns from the 2026 Winter Olympics, Villalta will probably head back to the minor-league level.
