Matt Villalta headshot

Matt Villalta News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Villalta was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.

Villalta has posted a 14-7-3 record with a 3.03 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 24 AHL appearances this season. Once Karel Vejmelka returns from the 2026 Winter Olympics, Villalta will probably head back to the minor-league level.

Matt Villalta
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Villalta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Villalta See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
312 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: History and Legacy
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: History and Legacy
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
316 days ago
DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown
Author Image
Chris Morgan
February 19, 2024
NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 19
NHL
NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
February 19, 2024
Prospects Analysis: Top-200 Rankings
NHL
Prospects Analysis: Top-200 Rankings
Author Image
Jon Litterine
July 28, 2018