Matthew Coronato News: Adds power-play assist

Coronato notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Coronato's point streak is up to four games (three goals, one assist). The 22-year-old had a hand in Nazem Kadri's second-period tally, which ended up being the game-winner. For the season, Coronato has asserted himself at the NHL level with 43 points (15 on the power play), 173 shots on net and a plus-5 rating across 74 appearances. He continues to log time in the top six and on the first power-play unit.