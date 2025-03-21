Fantasy Hockey
Matthew Coronato headshot

Matthew Coronato News: Another power-play goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Coronato scored a power-play goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Coronato has power-play tallies in back-to-back games, though he's picked up a somewhat modest four points over 10 contests in March. The 22-year-old is still a big part of the Flames' offense, which has had few standout performers this season. He's up to 18 goals, 35 points, 145 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 63 appearances. Coronato can help in deeper fantasy formats right now, and he's a player on the rise for future seasons.

