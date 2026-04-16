Matthew Coronato News: Back in action Thursday
Coronato (undisclosed) will be in the lineup versus Los Angeles on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Coronato returns to action following just one game on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the New York native was riding a five-game point streak during which he notched one goal and four helpers. Unless Coronato puts up a big game Thursday, he will likely miss the 20-goal threshold this season after achieving that feat as a rookie last year.
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