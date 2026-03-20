Matthew Coronato headshot

Matthew Coronato News: Buries power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Coronato scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Coronato has awaken on offense with three points over his last three games. Prior to that, he went nine contests without a point, adding 22 shots on net and a minus-7 rating. The 23-year-old winger is up to 16 goals, 33 points (11 on the power play), 171 shots on net and a minus-28 rating across 68 appearances. Coronato has the talent to put up better numbers, but he would benefit from a stronger supporting cast that may take some time to develop in Calgary.

Matthew Coronato
Calgary Flames
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