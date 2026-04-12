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Matthew Coronato News: Capitalizes on mistake

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Coronato scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Coronato has a point in five straight contests. He got some good fortune Sunday, opening the scoring on a wraparound tuck after Vitek Vanecek misplayed a dump-in. Coronato has 14 points over his last 14 outings and is up to 18 goals, 44 points, 195 shots on net, 32 PIM and a minus-29 rating over 79 appearances. While he's a little behind last year's 24-goals, 47-point pace, he hasn't had a lot of help -- his numbers should improve as the Flames' young players grow into full-time NHL options.

Matthew Coronato
Calgary Flames
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