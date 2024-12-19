Matthew Coronato News: Dishes pair of helpers

Coronato notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Coronato remains warm on offense -- he now has two goals and four assists over his last seven contests. He helped out on Blake Coleman's first-period tally and set up Jonathan Huberdeau on the power play in the third. Coronato is up to 16 points (six on the power play), 57 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-9 rating through 28 games this season, playing primarily in a top-six role of late.