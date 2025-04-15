Matthew Coronato News: Dishes two power-play helpers
Coronato recorded two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
Coronato extended his point streak to six games (four goals, three assists) while picking up his first multi-point game since March 25 versus the Kraken. The 22-year-old winger is up to 24 goals, 22 assists, 17 power-play points, 179 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 76 appearances this season, with one more game left to add his totals in his breakout year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now