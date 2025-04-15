Matthew Coronato News: Dishes two power-play helpers

Coronato recorded two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Coronato extended his point streak to six games (four goals, three assists) while picking up his first multi-point game since March 25 versus the Kraken. The 22-year-old winger is up to 24 goals, 22 assists, 17 power-play points, 179 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 76 appearances this season, with one more game left to add his totals in his breakout year.