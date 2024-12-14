Matthew Coronato News: Generates assist in win

Coronato notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Coronato has picked up a goal and two assists over his last five contests. He set up Blake Coleman's second-period tally in this game. Coronato is still finding his way on offense in the NHL, but he's looked decent so far with 13 points, 52 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 26 outings this season.