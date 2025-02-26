Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matthew Coronato headshot

Matthew Coronato News: Lights lamp in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Coronato scored a goal, added two PIM, logged two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Coronato had been held off the scoresheet over the previous two games. He's established enough now that a brief drop in scoring won't endanger his position on the Flames' top line. He has four goals and three assists over his last eight outings, and he's up to 15 goals, 31 points, 122 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 52 contests overall.

Matthew Coronato
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now