Matthew Coronato News: Manages helper Monday

Coronato notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Coronato has three points and 11 shots over his last three contests. He's been on the third line recently, playing alongside Mikael Backlund and Yegor Sharangovich, though the Flames have a mostly fluid forward group aside from the fourth line. Coronato is up to 10 points, 38 shots, 11 hits and a plus-9 rating over 17 appearances, which gives him a career high in points in half the time it took him to accumulate nine points last year. It looks like the 22-year-old is set to stick at the NHL level.