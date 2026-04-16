Matthew Coronato headshot

Matthew Coronato News: Nabs assist in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Coronato notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Coronato missed one game due to an undisclosed injury. He got on the scoresheet in 12 of his last 15 outings, totaling four goals and 11 assists in that span. The 23-year-old's playmaking touch is encouraging, especially since he was regarded for his shot when selected 13th overall in 2021. Coronato ended the campaign at 45 points, 197 shots on net and a minus-29 rating over 80 appearances.

Matthew Coronato
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Coronato See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Coronato See More
Category Targets: Pickups for Final Week
NHL
Category Targets: Pickups for Final Week
Author Image
Corey Abbott
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Reflection
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Reflection
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
17 days ago