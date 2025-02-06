Fantasy Hockey
Matthew Coronato headshot

Matthew Coronato News: Nabs power-play assist Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Coronato earned a power-play assist, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Coronato has three goals and three helpers over his last five games. He's earned three of those six points with the man advantage. The 22-year-old winger continues to show a steady scoring touch while growing into a top-six role over the course of 2024-25. He's up to 30 points (12 on the power play), 116 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 49 outings this season.

Matthew Coronato
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
