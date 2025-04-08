Matthew Coronato News: Nets go-ahead goal

Coronato scored a goal and had two shots on net in Monday's 3-2 win over San Jose.

Coronato's goal would stand as the game-winning tally in Monday's game after he slotted the puck past Georgi Romanov with four and a half minutes remaining in the third period. With Monday's tally, the 22-year-old Coronato has 22 goals, 41 points and 165 shots on net in 72 appearances this season. Coronato has quietly had a strong first full season in the NHL and has found a role as a goalscorer for the Flames. He has back-to-back games with a goal and six twine finders over his last 11 contests. He has been a constant in the shot department for the Flames and can usually find a way to get at least one shot on net per game. Coronato's strongest value is in deeper leagues, but he could have good value in standard formats while looking to build a goal streak.