Matthew Coronato News: Puts away goal

Coronato scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Coronato's point streak is up to five games (four goals, one assist). The winger stretched the Flames' lead to 4-2 with a goal midway through the third period Sunday. He's up to 24 goals, 44 points, 177 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 75 appearances this season while seeing regular top-six usage and power-play time.