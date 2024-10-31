Matthew Coronato News: Rejoins NHL club

Coronato was recalled from AHL Calgary on Thursday.

Coronato was assigned to the AHL last Friday, but he'll rejoin the Flames ahead of Friday's matchup against the Devils. The 21-year-old has made five NHL appearances to begin the year, tallying two goals, 10 hits and a plus-3 rating while averaging 12:15 of ice time. Samuel Honzek was sent to the AHL to make room for Coronato on the NHL roster.