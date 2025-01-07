Matthew Coronato News: Sets up game-winner
Coronato notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.
Coronato's pressure down low allowed him to poke the puck free, and Jonathan Huberdeau made no mistake on the shot to win the game at 2:05 of overtime. While he's been limited to two assists over his last six outings, Coronato remains in a top-six role for the Flames, which includes power-play time. He has 20 points (eight on the power play), 80 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through a career-high 35 contests so far. He's a full-time NHLer now, and he's doing enough on offense to be helpful in fantasy formats with 10 or more teams.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now