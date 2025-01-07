Matthew Coronato News: Sets up game-winner

Coronato notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Coronato's pressure down low allowed him to poke the puck free, and Jonathan Huberdeau made no mistake on the shot to win the game at 2:05 of overtime. While he's been limited to two assists over his last six outings, Coronato remains in a top-six role for the Flames, which includes power-play time. He has 20 points (eight on the power play), 80 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through a career-high 35 contests so far. He's a full-time NHLer now, and he's doing enough on offense to be helpful in fantasy formats with 10 or more teams.