Matthew Coronato News: Tallies game-winner on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Coronato scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Coronato started the play with a faceoff win and ended it with a goal past Igor Shesterkin at 18:03 of the first period. That was the last goal in the contest, and it was enough to secure the win for the Flames. Coronato has slowed down on offense in March with two goals and one assist over nine games this month. Overall, he's at 17 goals, 34 points (13 on the power play), 143 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 62 appearances.

