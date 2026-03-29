Matthew Coronato News: Three-point effort in win

Coronato scored a goal, added two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Coronato set the tone with a goal 3:04 into the game, and he added his pair of assists, including one on the power play, in the second period. The 23-year-old winger has found some consistency lately with three goals and six assists over his last seven outings, and he's earned three power-play points in that span. It's tough to trust most of the Flames' skaters, but Coronato looks to be a viable fantasy option late in the season. He's now at 17 goals, 22 helpers, 13 power-play points, 179 shots on net and a minus-25 rating over 72 appearances this season.