Matthew Coronato headshot

Matthew Coronato News: Ties it, wins it

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Coronato scored two goals on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Montreal.

Coronato took advantage of lax defense late in the third period, when his snap shot tied the game to set up overtime. He then dusted the -Habs a mere seven seconds into overtime. It was the second two-goal game for Coronato, who has found his way to the second line after spending time on the fourth line earlier in the season.

