Matthew DiMarsico News: Secures two-year deal

DiMarsico agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Colorado on Monday.

DiMarsico's deal will officially kick in next season. In the meantime, the Penn State product will link up with AHL Colorado on an amateur tryout. In 37 games for the Nittany Lions this season, DiMarsico racked up 18 goals and 24 assists and will look to bring that offensive upside to the NHL.