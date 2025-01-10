Matthew Highmore News: Elevated from minors
Highmore was recalled from AHL Belleville on Friday.
Highmore has yet to get into an NHL game this season but could be pressed into service against either Pittsburgh or Dallas on Saturday or Sunday, respectively, after Noah Gregor (lower body) sustained a long-term injury. Still, the team also brought up Zack MacEwan, so the duo will likely be competing for one roster spot unless another injury pops up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now