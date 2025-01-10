Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matthew Highmore headshot

Matthew Highmore News: Elevated from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Highmore was recalled from AHL Belleville on Friday.

Highmore has yet to get into an NHL game this season but could be pressed into service against either Pittsburgh or Dallas on Saturday or Sunday, respectively, after Noah Gregor (lower body) sustained a long-term injury. Still, the team also brought up Zack MacEwan, so the duo will likely be competing for one roster spot unless another injury pops up.

Matthew Highmore
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now