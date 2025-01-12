Matthew Highmore News: Gets first goal of season

Highmore scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Highmore has played in the last two games in place of Noah Gregor (lower body). The 28-year-old Highmore's tally Sunday was the game-winner, which was his second career game-winning goal. He has never exceeded 12 points or 46 games played in an NHL campaign, so fantasy managers likely won't need to turn to him at any point in 2024-25.