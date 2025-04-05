Matthew Highmore News: Provides insurance tally Saturday

Highmore scored an empty-net goal and went plus-1 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

This was Highmore's first goal since Jan. 12, a span of 33 games between tallies. He had just four helpers, 29 shots on goal, 41 hits, 18 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-7 rating during that stretch, so he doesn't provide enough value in non-scoring categories to warrant much consideration in the fantasy realm. The 29-year-old has contributed two goals and six points while averaging 11:10 of ice time over 36 appearances in 2024-25, mainly in a fourth-line role.