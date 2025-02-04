Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matthew Highmore headshot

Matthew Highmore News: Records assist Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Highmore registered an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Highmore has three helpers over his last eight contests. The 28-year-old has a chance to stick in the lineup in a bottom-six role since Nick Cousins (knee), Noah Gregor (lower body) and Josh Norris (undisclosed) are all out. Highmore shouldn't be expected to do much with limited minutes, but he's already at four points, 16 shots on net and 11 hits across 13 outings this season.

Matthew Highmore
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now