Join MLB Editor Erik Halterman for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Matthew Highmore News: Struggling to score

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Highmore's point drought reached 10 games in Monday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

In that span, Highmore has eight shots on net, a minus-6 rating and 11 hits. The 29-year-old forward is locked in on the fourth line, but steady playing time is unlikely to lead to much offense given the strength of the Senators' top six. Highmore is at four points, 24 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-6 rating through 23 contests overall.

Matthew Highmore
Ottawa Senators
