Matthew Highmore News: Two goals for Bridgeport

Highmore scored twice in AHL Bridgeport's 3-2 win over Charlotte in Wednesday.

Highmore has picked up the pace with five goals and three assists over his last 11 contests. For the season, the 30-year-old forward has 13 goals, 34 points and 78 shots on net over 62 appearances with Bridgeport. He saw a one-day stint in the NHL in October but hasn't been in the mix for a call-up since.