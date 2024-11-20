Matthew Knies Injury: Exits Wednesday's game
Knies (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Golden Knights.
Knies was injured on a Zach Whitecloud hit in the second period. The 22-year-old Knies had two goals and three assists over his previous six games before being held scoreless prior to his exit Wednesday. An update on his status should be available prior to the Maple Leafs' next game Sunday versus Utah.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now