Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Matthew Knies headshot

Matthew Knies Injury: Exits Wednesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Knies (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Golden Knights.

Knies was injured on a Zach Whitecloud hit in the second period. The 22-year-old Knies had two goals and three assists over his previous six games before being held scoreless prior to his exit Wednesday. An update on his status should be available prior to the Maple Leafs' next game Sunday versus Utah.

Matthew Knies
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now