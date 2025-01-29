Matthew Knies Injury: Might be available for Saturday

Knies (upper body) might be able to return Saturday versus Edmonton, according to Darren Dreger of TSN on Wednesday.

Knies is expected to miss his second straight game when the Maple Leafs face Minnesota on Wednesday, but that might be the extent of his time on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. He has 18 goals and 31 points in 47 outings in 2024-25. When healthy, Knies might play on the top line alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, which would push Bobby McMann off that unit.