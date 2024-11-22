Matthew Knies Injury: Not playing Sunday

Head coach Craig Berube said Friday that Knies (upper body) is improving but will not play Sunday versus Utah, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Knies left Wednesday's game versus Vegas after taking a big hit, courtesy of Zach Whitecloud. The 22-year-old Knies has eight goals and 12 points in 20 games this season. It's not yet clear when the Maple Leafs expect him to return, but his next chance to do so will be Wednesday against Florida.