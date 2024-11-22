Fantasy Hockey
Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 9:49am

Head coach Craig Berube said Friday that Knies (upper body) is improving but will not play Sunday versus Utah, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Knies left Wednesday's game versus Vegas after taking a big hit, courtesy of Zach Whitecloud. The 22-year-old Knies has eight goals and 12 points in 20 games this season. It's not yet clear when the Maple Leafs expect him to return, but his next chance to do so will be Wednesday against Florida.

Matthew Knies
Toronto Maple Leafs
