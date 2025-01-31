Fantasy Hockey
Matthew Knies headshot

Matthew Knies Injury: Possible to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Knies (upper body) is potentially an option to play versus the Oilers on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Knies looks set to return after a minimal stint on injured reserve. He'd likely slot back onto the top line after missing the previous two games. With John Tavares (lower body) also expected back, the Maple Leafs will need to make a couple of moves to free up roster spots.

