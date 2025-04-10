Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matthew Knies headshot

Matthew Knies News: Bags second career hat trick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Knies scored three goals, one on the power play and another the overtime winner, in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Lightning.

It was the 22-year-old's second career hat trick, as the Maple Leafs' top line of Knies, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner combined for all four of the team's goals and nine total points. With four games left on Toronto's regular-season schedule, Knies needs one more tally to reach 30 for the first time in his career.

Matthew Knies
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now