Matthew Knies News: Bags second career hat trick

Knies scored three goals, one on the power play and another the overtime winner, in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Lightning.

It was the 22-year-old's second career hat trick, as the Maple Leafs' top line of Knies, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner combined for all four of the team's goals and nine total points. With four games left on Toronto's regular-season schedule, Knies needs one more tally to reach 30 for the first time in his career.