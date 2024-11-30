Matthew Knies News: Big game in return from injury

Knies scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.

Knies missed two games with an upper-body injury before returning to action in Saturday's win. He opened the scoring in the first period when he redirected a puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy. Knies was strong on the puck, and that's great news for fantasy managers. He's found another gear in 2024-25, compiling nine goals and 14 points through 21 appearances.