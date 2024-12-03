Matthew Knies News: Deposits empty-netter

Knies scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Knies has three points over two games since he returned from an upper-body injury. He's immediately reclaimed a top-line role and is performing at that level as well. For the season, the 22-year-old winger has 10 goals, five assists, 40 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-5 rating over 22 appearances.