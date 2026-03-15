Matthew Knies News: Deposits empty-netter Sunday

Knies scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Knies has three goals and six assists over eight outings in March. The 23-year-old forward helped the Maple Leafs fend off a third-period push by the Wild in this contest. Knies is up to 18 goals, 57 points, 122 shots on net, 130 hits and a minus-16 rating through 65 appearances. It's worth keeping an eye on how Knies performs without Auston Matthews (knee/quad) available, as it could determine if he's able to carry his own line in future seasons.