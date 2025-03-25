Matthew Knies News: Eleven points in last 14 games

Knies picked up two assists in a 7-2 win over the Flyers on Tuesday. He also delivered six hits.

One of the helpers came on the power play. It was Knies' first multi-point game since March 2. Still, he has 11 points, including four on the power play, in his last 14 games. Knies continues to pad his offensive totals, and he has 25 goals, 22 assists, 123 shots and 163 hits. All are career marks, except hits. But Knies only needs six to tie his best (169).