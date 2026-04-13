Matthew Knies headshot

Matthew Knies News: Ending season with whimper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Knies put up two assists Monday in a 6-5 loss to Dallas.

Knies had gone three games without a point, and aside from a four-point outburst a week ago, he had just five points (three goals, two assists) in his previous 12 games dating back to March 17. Knies is a franchise cornerstone, but he doesn't have the ability to lift the team into success. Overall, he has 66 points (23 goals, 43 assists) and 139 shots in 78 games this year.

Matthew Knies
Toronto Maple Leafs
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