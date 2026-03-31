Matthew Knies News: Finds twine on power play

Knies scored a power-play goal, had two PIM and dished out four hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Knies sparked the Maple Leafs' offense in the third period, tallying the first of three goals the team would score to force overtime. With the power-play twine finder, he is up to 21 goals, 60 points, 132 shots on net, 141 hits and 30 blocked shots across 72 games this season. The 23-year-old winger recently passed his former career high in points and has been steady offensively as of late with five goals and nine points over his last 10 games. He should continue to provide strong fantasy value in category-based leagues from a middle-six wing role for the Leafs.