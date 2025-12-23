Yes, it was on John Tavares' empty-net goal, but a guy has to start somewhere. It was Knies' first point in five games and just his second (two assists) in nine contests. He has just two goals in his last 19 games. Knies has been a playmaker most of the season -- he has just seven goals and 23 assists in 33 games. The Leafs' top players have been in deep slumps for the last while, and Knies has not been immune to it himself. He has continued to dish out hits (83), so when he's scoring, he's one of the rare all-rounders in fantasy.