Matthew Knies News: Five goals in last six games

Knies scored a goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Seattle.

It was an easy tap-in from the slot on a touch pass from Mitch Marner. Knies has goals in three straight games and five in his past six games. His 22.2 shooting percentage is sky high, so expect a slow down. But Knies is in a prime spot with Marner and Auston Matthews, so the power winger is going to score. Keep him rolling.