Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Matthew Knies headshot

Matthew Knies News: Five goals in last six games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Knies scored a goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Seattle.

It was an easy tap-in from the slot on a touch pass from Mitch Marner. Knies has goals in three straight games and five in his past six games. His 22.2 shooting percentage is sky high, so expect a slow down. But Knies is in a prime spot with Marner and Auston Matthews, so the power winger is going to score. Keep him rolling.

Matthew Knies
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now